Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 349 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 26th total of 634 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPYQ opened at $148.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $167.84.

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Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Company Profile

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The Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (SPYQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs (ticker: SPY-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SPYQ was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

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