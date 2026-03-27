Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Expands By 77.1%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 187,383 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the February 26th total of 105,781 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.5%

BTAFF opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

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About British American Tobacco

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British American Tobacco plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) is a global consumer goods company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco and nicotine products. Founded in 1902 through the merger of the Imperial Tobacco Company and the American Tobacco Company’s international operations, the firm is headquartered in London, England. Over more than a century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tobacco producers, known for its extensive brand portfolio and international distribution network.

The company’s core business encompasses the production and marketing of cigarettes, including signature brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

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