iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 457,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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