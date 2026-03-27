Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $364.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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