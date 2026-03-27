McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 54,231 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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