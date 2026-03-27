Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,468,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,007,000 after purchasing an additional 71,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,731,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 30.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,809,000 after buying an additional 418,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Barclays started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.31.

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Biogen Stock Up 1.0%

BIIB stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.15. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $202.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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