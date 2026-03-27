Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9%

WH stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 81,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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