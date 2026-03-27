McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $647,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $432.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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