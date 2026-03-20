Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 333.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Up 3.4%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 211,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.65% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated supply chain service provider primarily focused on meeting the needs of cross-border e-commerce and consumer goods companies. The company delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions, leveraging an internet-driven platform to enhance transparency, efficiency and cost control across clients’ procurement and logistics operations.

Key offerings include supply chain design and consulting, global procurement and sourcing support, quality control and inspection, as well as bonded and non-bonded warehousing services.

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