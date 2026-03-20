Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AAL, AEIS, ALGT, ALK, BABA, CAG, DAL, DRI, EQPT, INR)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 20th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $4.40. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $3.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YSS (NYSE:YSS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

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