Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AAL, AEIS, ALGT, ALK, BABA, CAG, DAL, DRI, EQPT, INR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 20th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $4.40. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $3.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YSS (NYSE:YSS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

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