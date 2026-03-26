P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $14.96 EPS

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($23.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.06) by ($14.96), FiscalAI reports. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 302.33%. The company had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIII stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,459. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIII. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners is a healthcare technology and services company that delivers data-driven solutions to support health plans in improving quality measures, risk adjustment accuracy and operational efficiency. The company’s platform integrates advanced analytics, reporting capabilities and workflow automation to help clients optimize performance across value-based care programs and regulatory requirements.

The company’s core offerings include quality measurement and reporting for HEDIS, STAR and other performance frameworks, risk adjustment coding and audit services, and population health analytics.

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