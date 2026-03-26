BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,137 shares, an increase of 850.6% from the February 26th total of 28,628 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 556,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

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BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 630.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

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BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

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