iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Short Interest Up 3,196.5% in March

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 721,211 shares, an increase of 3,196.5% from the February 26th total of 21,878 shares. Approximately 75.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Down 1.5%

EWK traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $27.63.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWK. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Idaho Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Co now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Belgian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 99% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.