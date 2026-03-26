Head-To-Head Review: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) versus Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -246.06% -71.87% -57.28% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.75%

Risk and Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $25.07 million 3.54 -$65.76 million ($2.35) -1.53 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Immune Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aadi Bioscience.

About Aadi Bioscience

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Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers, including indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Immune Therapeutics

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Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

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