T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.1220. Approximately 4,512,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,171,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TE shares. iA Financial set a $8.50 price target on T1 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded T1 Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T1 Energy
T1 Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of T1 Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T1 Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,894,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T1 Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,816,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in T1 Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.
T1 Energy Company Profile
T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.
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