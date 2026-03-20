Financial Review: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Pacific Alliance Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 6 4 0 2.08 Pacific Alliance Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus target price of $142.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.92 billion 2.86 $648.56 million $9.92 13.34 Pacific Alliance Bank $26.40 million 0.99 $2.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Pacific Alliance Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Alliance Bank has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Pacific Alliance Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.21% 15.49% 1.24% Pacific Alliance Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pacific Alliance Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Pacific Alliance Bank on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers personal and business online services; and casher checks, check reorder, night deposit, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, positive pay/check reconciliation, wire, debit card, and other services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.