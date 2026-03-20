Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) CEO Purchases $249,315.19 in Stock

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) CEO Ramin Kamfar acquired 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $249,315.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,392.62. This trade represents a 81.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramin Kamfar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Ramin Kamfar bought 3,071 shares of Bluerock Homes Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $32,798.28.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ramin Kamfar bought 25,000 shares of Bluerock Homes Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $291,250.00.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Bluerock Homes Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 8,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.58. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Bluerock Homes Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

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Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.

The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.

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