Insider Selling: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider Nuno Fernandes sold 1,100 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $59,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,696. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Public Education Stock Down 1.2%

APEI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 605,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $990.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $58.69.

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American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair set a $58.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $32,365,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter worth about $15,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1,667.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 170,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168,362 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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