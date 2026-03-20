Reviewing Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies 4.13% 25.38% 7.04% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loblaw Companies and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Grupo Comercial Chedraui”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies $45.73 billion 1.16 $1.91 billion $0.95 47.62 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A $1.77 3.35

Loblaw Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loblaw Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loblaw Companies beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

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Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, health care services, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum loyalty program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. The company offers PC Health app. It provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited operates as a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

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Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products. It offers sparkling, white, rose, and red wines; distillates, liquors, whisky, tequila, ron, vodka, mezcal, and ginebra; beers; smoking accessories, prepared drinks, and halls and frosts products; baby formula, cookies, juices, milk powder, and porridge; baby care and hygiene, diapers, and wet wipes; clothes, such as bibs, socks, sets, disguises, caps, and gloves; accessories for mom, respired, kangaroos, strollers and others, pacifiers, and cots; toys, which include early stimulation, gyms, mobile, and stuffed animals products; and blankets, cushions, and bed sheets. In addition, it offers pharmacy products including cottons, antiseptic, measuring devices, face mask, bandages and gauze, and antibacterial gel and wipes; disposable underwear, bed guards, and pads; analgesics, antifungals, dermatological, diabetes, stomach, and generic medicines; contraceptives, condones, lubricants, pregnancy test, and invigorating products; and vitamins and supplements. Further, it offers belts, ties, caps, glasses, watches, girdles, and watches for men and women; shaving and waxing; skin and hair care; and fragrances products. Additionally, the company operates pets; home, office, and garden; technology; sports and leisure; and toy stores. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

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