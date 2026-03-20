Argus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Down 33.3%

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 206,338,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,988,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,569,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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