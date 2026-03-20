ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) versus Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60%

Volatility & Risk

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Argos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

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Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

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ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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