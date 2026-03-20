JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $432.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.44.

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FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.91. 4,266,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,294. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and guidance lift — FedEx reported adjusted EPS of $5.25 on $24.0B revenue (above consensus) and raised FY26 profit guidance, citing stronger Express demand and Network 2.0 improvements. This is the primary catalyst for the rally. Business Wire: FedEx Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

Q3 beat and guidance lift — FedEx reported adjusted EPS of $5.25 on $24.0B revenue (above consensus) and raised FY26 profit guidance, citing stronger Express demand and Network 2.0 improvements. This is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets and pushed buy/overweight ratings after the quarter (examples: UBS $446, Wells Fargo $450, Stephens $435, Bank of America $440, TD Cowen $426). The collective upgrades amplify bullish sentiment and give sizable upside to many investors. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts After Q3

Broad analyst support — Multiple firms raised price targets and pushed buy/overweight ratings after the quarter (examples: UBS $446, Wells Fargo $450, Stephens $435, Bank of America $440, TD Cowen $426). The collective upgrades amplify bullish sentiment and give sizable upside to many investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed market context — broader U.S. indexes are soft amid macro and geopolitical worries, which could cap gains for cyclical names like FedEx even as the company posts outperformance. Zacks: Spring Equinox Market Note

Mixed market context — broader U.S. indexes are soft amid macro and geopolitical worries, which could cap gains for cyclical names like FedEx even as the company posts outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Fuel and geopolitical risk — management noted guidance assumes no additional disruptions; a prolonged Iran war and higher oil could raise costs and pressure margins despite existing fuel surcharges. This is a key downside risk to the outlook. Yahoo Finance: FedEx Sees Global Demand Holding Amid Iran War

Fuel and geopolitical risk — management noted guidance assumes no additional disruptions; a prolonged Iran war and higher oil could raise costs and pressure margins despite existing fuel surcharges. This is a key downside risk to the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Safety/operational headline — the NTSB opened an investigation into a close call between a FedEx jet and an Alaska Airlines flight at Newark; operational or reputational issues can be monitored by investors but so far look limited. Reuters: NTSB Investigating Close Call

Safety/operational headline — the NTSB opened an investigation into a close call between a FedEx jet and an Alaska Airlines flight at Newark; operational or reputational issues can be monitored by investors but so far look limited. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views remain — a few firms kept cautious stances or lower targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley remains underweight despite a PT bump; HSBC moved to hold with a ~$360 PT), so not all Street voices are uniformly bullish. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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