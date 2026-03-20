Top Metaverse Stocks To Consider – March 20th

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, and Everbright Digital are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are materially tied to creating, enabling, or monetizing immersive virtual worlds and experiences—this includes makers of AR/VR hardware, 3D engines and software, graphics chips, cloud and networking infrastructure, digital marketplaces, and creators of virtual content or assets. For investors the category spans pure-play metaverse firms and diversified tech companies with partial exposure, and it typically involves high-growth potential alongside significant technological, adoption, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

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Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

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