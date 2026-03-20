Heartflow (HTFL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Heartflow (NASDAQ: HTFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2026 – Heartflow had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Heartflow had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Heartflow had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Heartflow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Heartflow is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Heartflow is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartflow

In other Heartflow news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,448,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,070,831.90. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $290,886.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,657. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646.

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HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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