Joe Vorih Acquires 15,000 Shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Joe Vorih purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £42,150.

Genuit Group Price Performance

Shares of GEN traded up GBX 5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 292. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. Genuit Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 279 and a 12 month high of GBX 423.39.

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Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 26 EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts predict that Genuit Group plc will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 394 price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genuit Group

About Genuit Group

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

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