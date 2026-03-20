Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Insider Sells 13,942 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) insider Pedro Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $776,987.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KGS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,378. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.11.

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Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

About Kodiak Gas Services

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Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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