Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Campari Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campari Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Campari Group Stock Performance

Campari Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

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Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

The company’s flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.

Further Reading

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