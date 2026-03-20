Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised Campari Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campari Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DVDCF
Campari Group Stock Performance
Campari Group Company Profile
Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.
The company’s flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.
Further Reading
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