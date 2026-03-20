iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 793,750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 528,810 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 76,232,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,379,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,234,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,442,000 after buying an additional 7,358,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,535,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 823.6% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,083,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,329,000 after buying an additional 2,749,404 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 720,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

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