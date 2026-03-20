EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQPT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EQPT from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQPT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

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EQPT Trading Down 4.6%

EQPT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,375. EQPT has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

EQPT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EQPT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: EPS $0.24 vs. $0.19 est. and revenue roughly $1.57B (MarketBeat reports the quarter topped EPS estimates and matched/edged revenue expectations) — this supported the post?earnings rally. MarketBeat Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus: EPS $0.24 vs. $0.19 est. and revenue roughly $1.57B (MarketBeat reports the quarter topped EPS estimates and matched/edged revenue expectations) — this supported the post?earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: broker consensus is around a “Moderate Buy” and several firms still carry buy/overweight/outperform ratings with material upside to current levels — supporting medium?term bullish thesis. Brokerage Consensus

Wall Street remains broadly constructive: broker consensus is around a “Moderate Buy” and several firms still carry buy/overweight/outperform ratings with material upside to current levels — supporting medium?term bullish thesis. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying noted (CFO purchased shares recently), which can be a modest positive signal on management confidence. Quiver Quant

Insider buying noted (CFO purchased shares recently), which can be a modest positive signal on management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available: earnings call transcript, press release and slide deck were published — useful for parsing guidance, margin details, and lease/finance commentary that could change outlook. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release Slide Deck

Full materials available: earnings call transcript, press release and slide deck were published — useful for parsing guidance, margin details, and lease/finance commentary that could change outlook. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $43 to $41 but kept a “Buy” rating — the cut tempers prior optimism and likely contributed to downward pressure. Truist/TickerReport

Truist lowered its price target from $43 to $41 but kept a “Buy” rating — the cut tempers prior optimism and likely contributed to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $41 to $35 while maintaining an “Overweight” stance — a notable downward revision that likely weighed on the stock intraday. Wells Fargo/Benzinga

Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $41 to $35 while maintaining an “Overweight” stance — a notable downward revision that likely weighed on the stock intraday. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its target from $63 to $55 but kept an “Outperform” rating — still a large upside number, but the reduction signals some moderation in expectations. Baird/TickerReport

EQPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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