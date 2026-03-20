Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

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Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 2,154,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,863. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,387,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 852,798 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Frontier Group by 932.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 817,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 738,228 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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