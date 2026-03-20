Organogenesis (ORGO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO):

3/8/2026 – Organogenesis was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/28/2026 – Organogenesis was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Organogenesis was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c)”.

2/27/2026 – Organogenesis had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 225,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,637.69. The trade was a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

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Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

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