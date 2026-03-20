ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 and last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 139912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50.

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.63.

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ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 73.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments. It invests in unquoted and AIM-listed companies and SMEs based in United Kingdom.

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