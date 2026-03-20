Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2026 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Ameresco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from $37.00.

3/5/2026 – Ameresco was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/4/2026 – Ameresco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/4/2026 – Ameresco had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Ameresco had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Ameresco was upgraded by William Blair to “hold”.

1/23/2026 – Ameresco is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Ameresco is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,020 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 over the last 90 days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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