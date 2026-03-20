Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $25.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

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Lennox International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.37. The stock had a trading volume of 493,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,904. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.41 and its 200 day moving average is $516.38. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $443.19 and a 12 month high of $689.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.64.

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Lennox International Company Profile

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Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Further Reading

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