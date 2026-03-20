GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.7690, with a volume of 1086172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.75 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

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GFL Environmental Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 56.61%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

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GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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