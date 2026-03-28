KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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