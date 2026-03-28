Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,517,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,954,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,033,000 after purchasing an additional 683,930 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,181,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,742,000 after purchasing an additional 311,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 445,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after purchasing an additional 786,693 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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