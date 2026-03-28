BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Short Interest Up 54.1% in March

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 208 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 26th total of 135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA XHYT opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. XHYT was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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