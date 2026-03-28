Short Interest in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Rises By 53.4%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,384 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 26th total of 38,068 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000.

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ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day. The Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade, are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

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