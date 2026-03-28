Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 226.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.12 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

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Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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