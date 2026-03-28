SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,692,002 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 26th total of 3,703,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,028,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPIB opened at $33.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $34.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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