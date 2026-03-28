SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,692,002 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 26th total of 3,703,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,028,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
SPIB opened at $33.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $34.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
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