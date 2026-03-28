iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,716 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 26th total of 24,130 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITDD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF by 7,953.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $638,000.

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iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITDD opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74. iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2040 ITDD was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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