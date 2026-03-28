Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.85, but opened at $77.11. Kerry Group shares last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 5,022 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
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Kerry Group Price Performance
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.
Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.
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