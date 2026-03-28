FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,928 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 26th total of 5,830 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSJN opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (RSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSJN was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

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