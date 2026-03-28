FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,923 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 1,254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Down 0.4%

QLVD stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59.

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FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund ( NYSEARCA:QLVD Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.10% of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities from developed markets excluding the US. Holdings are selected for quality and low volatility. QLVD was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

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