Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,330,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 60.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,051,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore upped their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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