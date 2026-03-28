SoSoValue Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOSO)

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. SoSoValue has a total market cap of $112.81 million and $2.49 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoSoValue token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SoSoValue has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SoSoValue

SoSoValue was first traded on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. The official website for SoSoValue is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 312,001,548 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.41463874 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,455,238.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoSoValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

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