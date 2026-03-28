Gradium (GRD) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gradium (GRD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Gradium has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Gradium token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gradium has a market cap of $337.67 thousand and approximately $13.87 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gradium alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gradium

Gradium launched on May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 0.95247228 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gradium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gradium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gradium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gradium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.