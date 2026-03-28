Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2899 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 7.4% increase from Purpose US Cash Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:PSU.U opened at C$100.04 on Friday. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 12 month low of C$100.00 and a 12 month high of C$100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.16.

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Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

This section outlines the investment objectives of each fund and the type of securities in which the fund may invest to achieve those investment objectives. A funds investment objectives may include capital preservation generating income capital growth or a combination of the three. Some mutual funds focus on diversification across asset classes while others take a focused investment theme investing in a particular country or sector as their objective. The fund invests primarily in high interest deposit accounts and highquality money market securities denominated in US dollars and generally with term to maturity not exceeding one year.

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