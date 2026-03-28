Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2899 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 7.4% increase from Purpose US Cash Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of TSE:PSU.U opened at C$100.04 on Friday. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 12 month low of C$100.00 and a 12 month high of C$100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.16.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Company Profile
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