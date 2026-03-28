Reviewing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 32.82% 26.93% 21.51% Rush Street Interactive 2.94% 17.95% 8.44%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Capcom has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capcom and Rush Street Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion 9.94 $319.78 million $0.51 20.35 Rush Street Interactive $1.13 billion 4.31 $33.31 million $0.28 75.09

Capcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive. Capcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capcom and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 3 10 1 2.86

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Capcom.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Capcom on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

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Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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